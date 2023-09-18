Bitcoin price recovers slightly after sell-off

The complete overview of the day's events on the (crypto) markets. Compactly summarized in the market commentary of the CVJ.CH editorial team.
Market commentary
In mid-August, a sharp correction hit the crypto markets, pushing Bitcoin almost -20% below its recent local high. A subsequent consolidation in the USD 26,000 area took the cryptocurrency price to historical support levels for a short time. A slight recovery then took place over the last few days (+7.07%).
The two-sided market movements amid historically low volatility reflect the current uncertainty in the markets. On the one hand, the recent court ruling in SEC v. Grayscale boosted the chances for the first spot ETF in the US. Even financial heavyweights like JPMorgan confirm this. On the other hand, the Securities and Exchange Commission is still cracking down on the industry. Just last week, the SEC filed a questionable lawsuit against the founders of the NFT collection Stoner Cats.
Toncoin (TON) continues to lead altcoin markets
Altcoins also benefited from the recovery of the bitcoin price. Three cryptocurrencies in the top 20 managed to secure a double-digit price increase over the past seven days. Leading the alternative digital assets was the token of social media platform Telegram (TON). The cryptocurrency gained +42.59% over the past week and entered the top 10 by market capitalization for the first time.
Other than that, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) gained +16.00%, Litecoin (LTC) +10.49% and Tron (TRX) +8.46%. There were no "losers" of the week, with Dogecoin (DOGE) +2.13%, Cardano (ADA) +2.82% and Shiba Inu (SHIB) +3.33% seeing the lowest price gains.
