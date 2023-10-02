Zuger Kantonalbank offers crypto trading and custody to customers

The Zuger Kantonalbank has outpaced its collegues in Lucerne and is now offering its customers, as the first cantonal bank in Switzerland, direct access to Bitcoin, Ether, and other crypto assets.

In August, the Cantonal Bank of Lucerne (LUKB) made headlines with the announcement of a comprehensive crypto offering starting in early 2024. Using the same partner, Sygnum, Zuger Kantonalbank is launching immediate trading and custody services for crypto-assets, as stated in a press release. This move allows ZugerKB to secure its position as a pioneer among cantonal banks.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Crypto trading with the first cantonal bank

Through integration into ZugerKB's E-Banking platform, customers will have direct access to the world of cryptocurrencies without leaving the familiar interfaces. Traditional and digital assets can be traded in the same place. The transactions are facilitated through a dedicated infrastructure developed in partnership with Sygnum and Swisscom. The Cantonal Bank of Zug describes the advantages of its crypto trading offering as follows:

Access to leading cryptocurrencies without the need for a separate crypto wallet or account on a crypto exchange

Clear and easy access to digital assets via E-Banking and the Mobile Banking App

No need for separate key management

High-security standards for asset custody

Specifically, ZugerKB offers six cryptocurrencies. In addition to the usual Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) offerings, customers can also trade Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC), Litecoin (LTC), and Uniswap (UNI). Trading orders can be placed during regular service hours but must exceed a minimum threshold of $200 USD. Transactions are conducted in USD, not Swiss Francs.

Minds Crypto Finance CEO Jan Brzezek steps down Background Secure crypto asset custody cannot rely on personal responsibility alone Financial Products SEC gives green light to first Ether ETF Basics Base: the layer 2 blockchain of the crypto exchange Coinbase Minds Crypto Finance CEO Jan Brzezek steps down Background Secure crypto asset custody cannot rely on personal responsibility alone

A significant step for the Swiss crypto ecosystem

While some other major banks plan to offer a similar service in early 2024, including PostFinance, LUKB, and other cantonal banks, ZugerKB has become the first to enter the market. Perhaps a natural development for the leading bank in the heart of the Crypto Valley, Zug. In a brochure on the topic, the cantonal bank also explains the most common technical terms, along with a one-pager on the tradable cryptocurrencies.