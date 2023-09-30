Weekly review calendar week 39 – 2023

During the “crypto winter” years of 2019/20, a wide range of new applications emerged on the Ethereum blockchain. The most successful “dApps” all had a common denominator: they replicated traditional financial services on a decentralized basis. Uniswap created a novel marketplace for digital assets, Aave offered decentralized credit markets without intermediaries, and Synthetix pioneered in the derivatives trading space. While the user base of these applications was largely composed of crypto enthusiasts, there is undoubtedly a professionalization of the sector taking place. Even authorities such as the Bank for International Settlements, the Swiss National Bank, and other central banks now recognize the potential of DeFi apps.