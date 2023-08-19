Weekly review calendar week 33 – 2023

In addition: Market participants are anxiously awaiting a decision from the SEC regarding the first spot-based Bitcoin ETF in the US. What seemed highly unlikely a few months ago has come within reach due to the application by the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock. However, other issuers must remain patient. This week, the regulatory authority postponed its decision on the spot ETFs proposed by fund companies ARK Invest and 21Shares. The agency aims to gather public comments on one of the proposed changes in the application beforehand. The initial deadline for BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust is set for the first week of September. The SEC theoretically has the option to defer its decision three times before rendering a final judgment. An overview, including the relevant dates.