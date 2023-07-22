Weekly review calendar week 29 – 2023

The NFT market has long been dominated solely by OpenSea. Blur, an innovative aggregator that launched in October 2022, is now a serious competitor. What’s special about Blur is that it simplifies NFT trading and provides users with convenient price comparisons and efficient portfolio management. This user-friendly approach is equally popular among traders and collectors. In the face of rapid NFT growth and associated liquidity problems, Blur is introducing “Collection Bids” to allow minimum selling prices for valuable assets and to provide liquidity to illiquid market segments. Additionally, Blur’s new peer-to-peer protocol Blend for NFT loans strengthens the appeal for users who are looking for financial opportunities in the NFT ecosystem.