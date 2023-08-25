The Swiss Web3Fest tours through Switzerland

The global Web3 community is coming together for an 11-day series of events from September 7th to September 17th, 2023, in Switzerland. The NFT Fest Lugano kicks off the event, seamlessly transitioning into the Swiss Web3Fest 2023 in German-speaking Switzerland.

During the second and third weeks of September, Lugano, Zug, and Zurich will become the epicenter of the Crypto Valley, a hotspot for decentralized innovation. The Swiss Web3Fest promises participants insightful discussions and offers a comprehensive program covering various aspects of the Web3 landscape. Beyond Switzerland, this event will also extend into the metaverse, where visionaries, investors, and creatives will come together.

Event aross Switzerland

At the heart of the event series are the ecosystems of Crypto Valley from Switzerland and Crypto Oasis from the Middle East, both driving the upcoming era of the internet (Web 3.0). The event will feature over 2,000 participants, 150 speakers, 50 partners, and 80 thematic areas.

"Our vision for this festival is to unite the remarkable potential of Crypto Valley and Crypto Oasis. Switzerland is an excellent place for founders who want to provide a regulatory home for their startups in the blockchain and Web3 space. The Middle East offers a brilliant platform for the international scaling of these startups. With the launch of WEB3FEST, we aim to establish an annual global Web3 event series." - Ralf Glabischnig, Initiator of Web3Fest

The program includes culinary specialties, international concerts, and DJs. The Swiss Web3Fest is organized by Inacta Ventures, Crypto Oasis Ventures, Trust Square, and the Crypto Valley Association. It is also co-hosted by The Internet Computer and enjoys the support of the cities and cantons of Zug and Zurich. The program of the event series is as follows: