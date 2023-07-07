SDX and CV VC agree to a partnership

The digital exchange SDX and venture capitalist CV VC have announced a collaboration to advance digital private equity in Switzerland. The partnership aims to drive innovation in the Swiss crypto landscape and open up new opportunities for startups in the blockchain sector.

SDX is the first fully regulated infrastructure provider for digital assets in Switzerland, operating under the supervision of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). As part of the SIX Group, SDX adheres to the highest quality and security standards mandated by Swiss law. Following extensive discussions with CV VC, a venture capital firm specialized in technology startups, the company is entering into a deeper collaboration.

Collaboration in the Swiss blockchain ecosystem

The partnership between SDX and CV VC aims to foster emerging companies by providing them access to SDX's digital private equity ecosystem. This ecosystem connects startups with partner financial institutions and, according to the digital exchange, offers optimized financing solutions, improved automation, and transparency. By becoming issuers within the SDX ecosystem, blockchain startups can enhance their appeal to institutional investors through the use of traceable tokenized assets.

"With CV VC’s pivotal role in the Swiss startup ecosystem as the leading blockchain-focused VC, we at SDX are looking forward to harnessing the power of blockchain technology to drive the digital transformation of private markets." - David Newns, Head of SIX Digital Exchange (SDX)

Olaf Hannemann, Co-founder of CV VC, also expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration. His company is excited to support SDX in its mission to create a flourishing Swiss ecosystem for digital market infrastructure. Both parties believe that the current financial market infrastructure, both in Switzerland and globally, is primarily optimized for public companies. However, they see abundant opportunities in the private equity markets.