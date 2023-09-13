Germany establishes itself as a central pillar in the blockchain venture industry

In the past year, despite a global decrease in financing, Germany saw growth in the blockchain sector. The German Blockchain Report 2023 examined the blockchain startup landscape and identified an increasing concentration of crypto companies in Germany.

The Swiss venture capital firm CV VC's German Blockchain Report analyzed crypto venture financing over the past twelve months in Germany. In fact, the German blockchain sector experienced a 3% increase, while the global average was -44%. Crypto companies secured over $355 million through 34 deals, accounting for 2.5% of all venture financing in Germany.

Steady blockchain growth in Germany

The German Blockchain Report, spanning 74 pages, provides deeper insights into German crypto activities and the blockchain landscape in the region. It also covers topics such as the global financing landscape, regulatory developments, and industry progress within the German blockchain ecosystem. The report includes detailed analyses and information on:

In-depth analysis of blockchain financing trends in Germany

A comprehensive overview of the global venture financing landscape

Key highlights and milestones within the German blockchain ecosystem

Expert commentary and industry perspectives

The report reveals that 72% of German blockchain investments flow into early-stage and seed rounds, indicating a strong startup environment. DeFi accounted for 32% of investments, with Matter Labs, the company behind the zkSync scaling solution, securing the largest funding round at $200 million.

Berlin as the hub of the German blockchain landscape

The German capital, Berlin, remains at the forefront of the blockchain industry in Germany. Berlin is responsible for 61.8% of all deals and a significant 93% of blockchain financing in Germany. However, other regions, such as Hamburg, are also emerging as centers of blockchain innovation. Investors primarily focused on DeFi and infrastructure projects.

From a regulatory perspective, the report examines the rapidly evolving European environment under MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) and its German implementation (MiCAR). This framework is attracting professionals and companies from the blockchain and Web3 technology sectors. Additionally, the authors noted a growing interest among venture capital firms in AI initiatives.