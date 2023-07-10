Financial experts gear up for the digital asset class

Digital assets are inevitably making their way into the traditional financial sector. US financial giants such as BlackRock, Fidelity, JP Morgan, as well as Deutsche Bank, are positioning themselves in this area. Swiss banks are still hesitant, but educational programs in the digital investment sector, such as the CCFE, are gaining momentum.

The integration of cryptocurrencies into the traditional financial sector represents a profound transformation. While some institutions were initially cautious, more and more are recognizing the value and potential of these new digital asset classes. Employees of established Swiss financial institutions can also be found attending courses like the CCFE, which underscores the increasing engagement of these institutions.

A new field requires education and infrastructure

One of the first steps towards integration is education and training. Financial professionals need to familiarize themselves with the basics of blockchain and crypto assets, their functionality, volatility, and associated risks. This is already happening in many institutions through training sessions and workshops provided by both internal and external providers.

Furthermore, financial institutions are working on establishing suitable infrastructure for trading and managing digital assets. This includes the development of secure wallets and trading platforms, as well as the incorporation of crypto assets into existing asset management systems.

CCFE course finds acceptance in Switzerland

The Certified Crypto Finance Expert (CCFE) course benefits from their expertise, extensive experience, and extensive network in the crypto and financial sectors. With the support of partners such as HWZ, Finance 2.0, and SAQ, the course provides a basic understanding of the emerging blockchain field. An increasing number of financial experts are turning to education to prepare themselves for the challenges in the field of digital currencies. In addition to addressing risks, the course also emphasizes educating about the significant potential of digital currencies.

The recently fully booked CCFE course, which had 30 participants, included a general investment case. Prior to the audience, consisting mainly of representatives from private and cantonal banks, an expert from the crypto financial service provider Digital Asset Solutions emphasized the potential using the adoption curve and highlighted the importance of broad diversification as preparation for future trends.

"The adoption of digital assets has only just begun and offers enormous potential. These new technologies will not only revolutionize the way we conduct financial transactions but also open up new business models and investment opportunities." - Hans-Jörg Morath, Head of Product Strategy & Customer Relations at Digital Asset Solutions

Ultimately, the integration of cryptocurrencies into the traditional financial sector could lead to an expansion of financial services, with products such as crypto-based loans, insurance, and pension plans accessible to the general public. We are only at the beginning of an exciting era.