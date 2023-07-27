Another Swiss bank integrates crypto services

Valiant Bank now offers its private clients the opportunity to participate in the digital asset market. This is the result of a partnership between InCore Bank and Entris Banking, which have been working closely together in the digital asset area since the end of 2022.

In December 2022, InCore Bank AG and Entris Banking AG announced a cooperation in the field of digital assets. After the successful integration into the InCore Bank platform, Entris Banking customer banks have access to Digital Assets. Valiant has now become the first bank in the Entris Banking Group to launch a cryptocurrency trading and custody offering. This is intended to make it even easier for private customers to invest in digital assets.

Crypto access in Switzerland improves

Valiant was the first bank of the Entris Banking Group to receive FINMA approval for the distribution of digital assets. The market-driven offering is fully integrated into the existing system landscape and connected to the InCore Bank platform. The processes are thus automated and highly efficient - handling becomes as easy as with traditional assets, he added.

"As a regulated B2B transaction bank and pioneer in digital assets, we support our partners with our expertise and our innovative 'plug & bank' solutions. The collaboration with Entris Banking and the successful project with Valiant encourage us to further push our distribution activities - we are looking forward to onboarding more client banks with affinity for digital assets in the near future." - Mark Dambacher, CEO of InCore Bank

Valiant Bank's private clients will thus be able to seamlessly participate in the digital assets market. Under the partnership, the two companies combine their expertise and advisory skills, according to the press release: InCore Bank as a technical provider and B2B partner in the digital assets sector - Entris Banking as a service provider for small and medium-sized Swiss banks. This combination proved to be efficient during the project, it said. Valiant, a financial services provider operating exclusively in Switzerland, employs more than 1,100 people and has a local presence in 15 cantons.