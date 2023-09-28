Crypto Finance CEO Jan Brzezek steps down

The founder of Crypto Finance AG, Jan Brzezek, will step down from his position as CEO of the Swiss crypto brokerage. Stijn Vander Straeten, the current CFO of the company, will assume his role in the management.

Brzezek was one of the founding members of Crypto Finance and served as the CEO of the Swiss crypto brokerage for many years. However, following approval from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), the first-generation entrepreneur will step down from his position. The current CFO, Stijn Vander Straeten, will take the helm with Brzezek serving as advisor until next spring.

Abonnieren Sie unseren Newsletter Die besten Artikel der Woche direkt in ihre Mailbox geliefert.

A new chapter for Crypto Finance

The CEO's step comes nearly three years after the sale of Crypto Finance AG to the Deutsche Börse Group. Through the acquisition, Deutsche Börse secured a direct entry point for investments in the digital assets space, including post-trade services such as custody. Even after the majority acquisition, Brzezek continued to lead Crypto Finance. Now, the founder is passing his role to his longtime colleague, Vander Straeten.

"I am very proud of what we have achieved over the past six years. But now it's time to pass the baton to someone who can lead the next phase. I am firmly convinced that Crypto Finance is excellently positioned to participate in the dynamic development of the blockchain industry. I couldn't imagine a better successor for this role than Stijn. He possesses all the qualities needed to continue Crypto Finance's success story." - Jan Brzezek, former Crypto Finance CEO

His successor has been with the crypto brokerage since its early days as well. In 2018, Vander Straeten took on his first leadership role at Crypto Finance. During his time, he was a close confidant and actively involved in building the company. That's why Brzezek nominated the current CFO to succeed him as CEO.

More role changes at the crypto brokerage firm

David Deller will assume Vander Straeten's role as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Crypto Finance. Since March 2021, he has been serving as a Senior Finance Business Partner. Additionally, Niloo Verma Bruppacher will take on additional responsibilities as Chief Operating Officer (COO) alongside her role as General Counsel. These changes at the crypto brokerage are aimed at preparing Crypto Finance and Deutsche Börse for a favorable positioning in the digital asset industry, which will soon be shaped by the MiCA framework.