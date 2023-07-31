US crypto legislation: beginning of a new era

In a groundbreaking development in U.S. crypto legislation, the United States has taken a decisive step forward. Several bills have been significantly approved, hinting at a turnaround in crypto regulation in America and the use of the Internet in general.

On July 27, 2023, a congressional committee introduced a bipartisan bill aimed at developing a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies. Hearings on the bills were held in the U.S. Congress with the participation of members of both parties, financial experts, and regulators. After approval in Congress, the bills must be passed by the Senate and ultimately signed by the President to become law.

In the U.S., legislation consists of two chambers, the House of Representatives and the Senate, both of which must approve bills before they can be signed by the President and become law; however, to date, Congress has been slow to respond to cryptocurrency developments, which has led the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), although not directly involved in legislation, to speak out more in the past. In the process, the SEC has recently increasingly attracted attention due to its counterproductive approach by means of "regulation by enforcement", which met with criticism in the industry.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

US crypto legislation: bipartisan support signals growing acceptance

The passage of the crypto bill with a majority of 35 in favor and 15 against was a surprising development. This bipartisan support is a promising sign for the potential success of these bills in the House of Representatives and indicates a growing acceptance and understanding of cryptocurrencies and their potential benefits.

The legislation, which has been the subject of over 10 hours of hearings, debates, and amendments, aims to give individual users more control over their data, transactions, and finances. The move could revolutionize the way we interact with the Internet and usher in a major shift in the digital landscape. The bill creates a new exemption from registration under the Securities Act for offers and sales of digital assets by issuers.

Minds Swiss venture capitalist CV VC appoints two new board members Background Tether takes the lead: the current state of the stablecoin markets Investing Long-term investment thesis for crypto assets Basics What is Bitcoin Halving? Minds Swiss venture capitalist CV VC appoints two new board members Background Tether takes the lead: the current state of the stablecoin markets

Stablecoins in focus: a significant step for U.S. crypto regulation

Among the bills discussed, one bill stood out as particularly critical to the future of cryptocurrency regulation. The "Clarity for Payment Stablecoins Act of 2023" (H.R. 4766) is a bill introduced by Chairman McHenry that would establish a clear regulatory framework for stablecoins in payments. The bill aims to provide regulatory clarity for payment stablecoins, digital assets that retain stable value and can be used for transactions. It would represent a huge leap forward for blockchain and cryptocurrencies in the United States if passed.

In summary, the initial passage of this U.S. crypto legislation represents a significant step forward for cryptocurrencies in the United States. As we move towards a future where individuals have more control over their data and finances, it is clear that the world of cryptocurrencies will play a crucial role in this new digital era. This legislation could attract more businesses and institutional capital, further solidifying the country's position in the crypto space. However, it is important to note that this bill has not yet been enacted into law.