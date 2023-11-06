Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty on all charges

The month-long trial against Sam Bankman-Fried comes to an end; the jury has found the FTX founder guilty on all seven counts. The "altruist" faces a maximum sentence of 115 years in prison.

A year ago, the collapse of FTX, formerly the second-largest crypto exchange, shook the industry. What was once advertised as a secure, regulated trading venue turned out to be a fraudulent construct. Billions in customer deposits were lost forever, as the subsequent insolvency filing revealed. Since then, the founder and CEO responsible, Sam Bankman-Fried, was first remanded in custody and then placed under house arrest. After a month-long trial, the first court decision has now been made. The jury unanimously decided to find Sam Bankman-Fried guilty on all seven charges.

Bankman-Fried guilty on seven counts

In the federal trial, which began in early October, the testimony of Bankman-Fried's close friends and high-ranking employees was juxtaposed with the statements of her former boss and ex-roommate. Among others, the former head of FTX's sister company Alameda Research and FTX co-founder Gary Wang pleaded guilty and cooperated as witnesses with the prosecution.

Sam Bankman-Fried and his lawyers, on the other hand, argued that his actions as FTX CEO were not fraudulent in nature. The entrepreneur had merely made wrong business decisions under stressful situations. The key question for the jury was therefore whether Bankman-Fried had acted with criminal intent. Less than three hours after receiving the files, the jury found the FTX founder guilty on all charges.

"Sam Bankman-Fried has perpetrated one of the largest financial frauds in American history. While the cryptocurrency industry may be new and actors like Sam Bankman-Fried are new, this type of corruption is as old as time. This case has always been about lies, fraud and theft, and we have no patience for that." - Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York

Up to 115 prison

Specifically, Bankman-Fried was convicted of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud against FTX customers and Alameda Research lenders, conspiracy to commit securities fraud and conspiracy to commit commodities fraud against FTX investors, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. For the 31-year-old graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, this means a maximum sentence of 115 years in prison. Bankman-Fried is now awaiting sentencing.

The details of the various offenses can be found in the CVJ.CH report from November 2022.